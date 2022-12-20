Final judgement ordered in Brunswick County nuisance case

(Photo: USAF / Joshua Magbanua)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — After a long history of disturbances, drug violations, and even two homicides, one community in Brunswick County can expect to see some long awaited changes.

According to a release from Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Superior Court Judge R. Roupe signed a consent judgment on December 15th for a Chapter 19 Nuisance Abatement action against several properties on Carlon road in Longwood.

This judgement concludes a nuisance abatement case brought about by the District Attorney’s Office on behalf of the state.

Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statues defines “nuisance” activities and provides a solution to abate these criminal acts and their impacts on the community.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram, this lawsuit and subsequent judgment should provide much needed relief for this community.

“These addresses have been a detriment to this community for years. The owners have resided outside of North Carolina and have been unfamiliar with the detriment these properties have caused. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office working together with Alcohol Law Enforcement’s Nuisance Abatement Team has been able to positively impact our community and restore peace to the citizens,” said Sheriff Ingram.

“It is generally the case that crime occurs randomly and at different locations.” said District Attorney Jon David. “However, when multiple acts of violence and drug dealing are observed around the same property, we have the opportunity to address the underlying environment and potentially reduce future incidents.”

Scottie Shoaf, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Nuisance Abatement Team, says, “I hope this brings a positive change for residents living in this community. These residents have resided in the Quarters community of Longwood for years and should not have to live in fear inside of their own residences.”