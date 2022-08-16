Final ‘Movies in the Park’ taking place Wednesday night in Ocean Isle Beach
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The final movie in the summer-long ‘Movies in the Park’ series in Ocean Isle Beach is being shown tomorrow night.
‘Tom & Jerry’ will be shown at the Ocean Isle Beach Town Center Park, located at 11 East 2nd Street.
Start time is scheduled for 8:15 pm, weather permitting.
Admission for the family-friendly event is free.
Don’t forget to bring your lawn chair or blanket. Food vendors will be on site.