Final suspect in 2020 Wilmington Mother’s Day murder sentenced to prison

Montaisha Sutton pled guilty on Tuesday to her involvement in the murder (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The final suspect in a 2020 Wilmington murder has been sentenced to prison.

21-year-old Montaisha Sutton pled guilty on Tuesday to Second-Degree Murder, Discharging a Weapon Into a Vehicle in Operation Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. She will serve between 13 and 16.6 years in prison for her role in the incident, which took the life of 23-year-old Daiquan Jacobs.

Dequan Mullins, 21, fired multiple shots from the backseat of Sutton’s Hyundai Sonata while Sutton followed Jacobs’ car down Military Cutoff Road shortly after noon on May 10, 2020.

One round entered the rear of Jacobs’ Mercedes Benz and struck him in the back, ultimately killing him.

Jacobs eventually ran off the road and crashed into a tree on Oleander Drive at a speed in excess of 100 miles per hour. He was pronounced dead at the scene.