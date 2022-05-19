Final White Lake Water Festival preparations underway

WHITE LAKE, NC (WWAY) — This weekend is the annual White Late Water Festival. All day Thursday, workers set up the stage for the festival’s local live music, and started putting up the many tents vendors will need.

The festival’s biggest event kicks off Saturday morning at 10am with a parade on White Lake Drive. The rest of the festivities will happen on Goldston Beach. Beach owner and President Jake Womble says even after the parade wraps up, there’s a lot to look forward to.

“And then throughout the day on Saturday,” Womble said, “they’ve got everything from wrestling matches to car shows to the vendors out here with you know, all kinds of apparel and food, and crafts and arts.”

The festivities start Friday with an 8am golf tournament at Vineyards Golf Course.