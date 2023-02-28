Financial assistance is available for CFPUA customers through federally funded program

CFPUA wants to remind customers that they can receive financial assistance with their water and sewer bills through the LIHWAP (Photo: CFPUA)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) is reminding customers that financial assistance is available for their water and sewer bills.

The financial assistance comes from the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), which is a federally funded program administered locally by New Hanover County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

This temporary program is open for applications through September 30th, 2023, or until funds run out.

CFPUA customers may qualify for the financial assistance if their household income is at, or below, 150% of the federal poverty level.

If customers have an outstanding CFPUA bill, or water services that are disconnected or scheduled for disconnection, they may also qualify.

There are several ways that customers can apply:

Online at the NCDHHS ePass website

By calling (910) 798-3500 (Select Option 4)

Printing or mailing the application (English & Spanish) to 1650 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401

Printing and faxing the application (English & Spanish) to (910) 798-7824

In person at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmingon

Customers who do not qualify for LIHWAP may still be eligible for assistance through CFPUA Assist, which is a program that provides one-time emergency bill assistance.

Customers in need of assistance should visit DSS at 1650 Greenfield Street in Wilmington.