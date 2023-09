Fire at gas station closes Main Street in Shallotte

Car on fire at Shallotte gas station on September 29, 2023 (Photo: BCSO)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A car in flames at a Shell station in Shallotte has closed down a portion of Main Street.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s sent the alert around 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said traffic is being diverted and to use caution and avoid the area.

The photo shows the rear of the classic car in flames, with fire crews on the scene.

No word yet on what led to the fire and if any other vehicles were damaged.