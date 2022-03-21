Fire at Hazmat Emergency Response and Remediation leaves one injured

The fire was contained, but crews are still fighting the fire.

WHITEVILLE, N.C (WWAY) — One person has been injured in a fire at an environmental services company Whiteville.

The fire started around 4:40 at HERR: Hazmat Emergency Response and Remediation on Maultsby Street.

Crews are still fighting the fire, but it was contained around 5:40 PM.

Hal Lowder with Emergency Services said nothing is toxic inside the building and there is no need to evacuate at this time.

No word yet on how the fire started.