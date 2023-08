Fire causes extensive damage to Leland home

Extensive damage to home on Footpath Rd. after fire (Photo: Leland Fire/Rescue)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Fire/Rescue responded to a house fire on Footpath Road just before 2:30 in the afternoon on Thursday, Aug. 10.

When crews arrived, they found smoke showing over the garage.

The crews quickly deployed handlines to the second floor, and knocked the fire out.

No one was hurt, and crews were able to save a dog.

The home has extensive damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.