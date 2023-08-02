Fire crews extinguish excavator fire deep in Bladen County woods

Crews worked Wednesday morning to extinguish an excavator fire (Photo: Elizabethtown Fire Department)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Fire crews worked to extinguish an excavator fire deep in the woods Wednesday morning.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department says they were dispatched around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Hwy 242 North.

Officials say the fire was around three miles off the highway in a difficult-to-access area. Therefore, equipment normally used to combat woodland fires were needed and deployed to the scene.

Mutual aid was also requested from Town of White Lake Fire Department to assist with fire attack.