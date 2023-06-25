Fire crews responding after plane crashes into Brunswick Co. home

Plane crashed into home on Frying Pan Road on June 25, 2023 (WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Multiple agencies are responding to after a plane crashed into a home in near Southport shortly after it took off from the Cape Fear Regional Jetport.

Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said the call came in around 4:20 Sunday afternoon. Drew said the plane had just taken off from the Cape Fear Regional Jetport when it went down.

Drew said the plane crashed into a home on Frying Pan Road. He said the home was in flames when crews arrived. The fire has now been extinguished. An investigation is now underway into what happened.

Drew could not confirm any injuries or deaths at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with WWAY for updates.