Fire house rescues beagle from Virginia facility

Treasure Island Fire house rescues beagle on September 1, 2022 (Photo: Handout/Treasure Island Fire Rescue/ CBS)

TREASURE ISLAND, FL (CBS) — The Treasure Island Fire Department in Florida has a new “captain.”

He’s an 8-month-old beagle who was one of several thousand beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility in August. The fire unit heard about the rescues and wanted to do their part. They named the pup “Captain.”

Here is the Facebook post from September 1, 2022:

“TIFR has a new Captain! Please join Treasure Island Fire Rescue in welcoming the newest member to our department. He is 8 months old, loves belly rubs and has giant adorable floppy ears. His name is Captain, and he is now an official member of Station 24.

Captain was discovered after hearing media reports of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a research facility in Cumberland Virginia. After TIFR’s crew learned about the pups being rescued, they felt the heartache and wanted to contribute to finding them new homes. That is when the idea of a station dog came about.

Captain, the department’s new rescue beagle, will serve as a therapy dog for our first responders. He will also join the department at public education events and become TIFR’s official mascot. Not only is Captain a crucial part of Station 24, but he is loved and welcomed by all of the city of Treasure Island.

Captain is excited to meet all the residents and visitors of Treasure Island.”