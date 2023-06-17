UPDATE: Pulp Road Fire remains at 11,500 acres

SUPPLY, NC (News Release)– As of 9am Saturday morning, the Pulp Road Fire remains at 11,500 acres following strategic fire operations.

On the north side of the fire, firefighting crews have used backfiring operations off the existing road system, in conjunction with aerial ignition in the fire’s interior, to reduce the amount of unburned fuels in front of the fire. These operations have brought the fire’s northern edge to the Driving Creek Fire scar.

Firefighters will continue these operations to bring the fire’s edge closer to NC Highway 211. During these operations, Highway 211 may potentially close to ensure safety for firefighters and travelers. Residents and travelers may want to consider allowing for extra travel time or plan to take alternate routes.

Early today, significant smoke is expected for communities in and around Supply and Southport, but is expected to shift later in the day. It will then impact Carolina Beach and Bolivia.

The N.C. Forest Service Red Incident Management Team is in-briefing for the incident this afternoon nd will begin transitioning to assume command.

The public is reminded to keep drones away from wildfires. While drones provide unique opportunities for aerial video and imagery of wildfire activity, they are unauthorized. Flying a drone near or around a wildfire compromises the safety of pilots and interferes with firefighting efforts.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time.

Due to the wildfire, the Green Swamp Nature Preserve remains closed.

For information updates, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm.

Subscribe to receive wildfire alerts and information from the N.C. Forest Service at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/NCFS/subscriber/new.