Firefighters save dogs from Winnabow house fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County family trying to get back on their feet after a fire damaged their home over the weekend.

According to the Bolivia Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday to Funston Road in Winnabow.

When firefighters arrived, fire and smoke could be seen coming from the home. Dogs were also trapped in the home.

Firefighters went inside and found the dogs. While one dog didn’t have any injuries, the other had to be resuscitated after it was rescued from the home. EMS were able to save the dog.

There were no other injuries.