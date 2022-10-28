First Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival since pandemic draws hundreds

BCSO Fall Festival 2022 (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people got a head start on Halloween on Thursday night at the Brunswick County Government Center.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival returned this year for the first time since the pandemic.

People of all ages enjoyed games, hayrides, a haunted trail, hot dogs, and candy.

Some parents at the event had children who had never fully celebrated Halloween because they were born during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ashlee Walker had her son Finn in January 2020. She says she’s excited for the festival to be back in full force for her son to experience.

“It’s absolutely amazing. It’s invigorating. I love seeing everybody face to face,” Walker said. “Last year we were in a long line for a car so he didn’t get to get out and try to trick or treat, so this is his first year even though he’s two years old, that he’s been able to trick or treat.”