First Flight announces scholarships for its Propeller Program

(Photo: MGN)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC (WWAY) — First Flight Venture Center, a science and technology incubator, announced that it has 25 scholarships available for two categories: female entrepreneurs and product manufacturing startups, in order that they might participate in First Flight’s Propeller Program.

If entrepreneurs fall into either or both categories they are encouraged to apply as the scholarships come on a first come, first served basis.

Propeller is an entrepreneurial design thinking program that helps founders and entrepreneurs (including first-timers) determine if there is significant value in a particular product or service idea.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply for one of the Propeller Program scholarships by either visiting www.ffvcnc.org/propeller or by emailing Emil Runge at erunge@ffvcnc.org to learn more.

