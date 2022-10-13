First Leland brewery opens for business

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Wrightsville Beach Brewery expands to Leland and will soon be serving beer on tap.

According to owner Jud Watkins, his staff is trained and ready to serve customers.

Brunswick Beer & Cider is Leland’s first brewery and is located on South Dickinson Drive. The establishment has an indoor seating area, event space, and a patio overlooking the pond at Brunswick Forest.

Watkins had sustainability in mind, the reason he chose to use recycled wood for the bar, stools, and tables, just like he did in the Wrightsville Beach location.

“You can just feel the enthusiasm of Leland and Brunswick County right now,” he said. “Yes, it’s not our first but it’s equally as exciting and nerve-wracking. Particularly coming out of COVID the last couple of years.”

According to Watkins, the brewery has all permits to brew beer and cider but has to wait until Thursday for their appointment with the ABC Commission. If all goes well, the brewery will serve alcohol to customers right away.

“Everybody be patient with us, remember we’re still a little rough around the edges and even though we’re excited to be here, we don’t have our ABC permits yet, but we have a super talented kitchen.”

For now, they are serving food only.

Friday through Sunday, they’ll be open from noon until 9 p.m.