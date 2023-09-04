First Responders are hard at work on Labor Day

WINNABOW, NC (WWAY) — Lots of people were able to enjoy the long holiday weekend and had Monday off.

But we found a number of people who were hard at work this Labor Day.

Especially a number of first responders who say they work a holiday because your safety is their priority.

Firefighters are among many first responders who spend part, or all, of their holiday protecting and serving.

We visited Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department.

We spoke with Lieutenant, Nicholas Albosta, who said working on holidays comes with the territory.

“Arguably, we have the best job in the world. But every job has it’s downs,” Albosta said. “Ours happens to be, there is no such thing as a holiday for us. It’s 7 days a week, 24 hours a day. Here at this station, we man the station with at least 2 — Monday through Friday, 8 to 6. Every hour past that is fully staffed by all volunteers.”

He said he enjoys his job and takes pride in helping others.

With that being said, he advised everyone to use caution as traffic is at a high in the Cape Fear on holidays.

“We’re there to help everybody. So, we encourage everybody to be as safe as they possibly can on Labor Day weekend,” Albosta said.

Albosta added that the station will be receiving two more trucks soon. So, they have spent the day prepping for the new additions.

Albosta said he and his team have not responded to any calls this Labor Day. But are on standby if and when the need arises.