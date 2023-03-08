Five-time Wilmington felon receives more than 5 years in prison for gun offense

Terry Earl Hooper, Jr. (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 5 years (63 months) in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

35-year-old Terry Earl Hooper, Jr. was driving a vehicle on October 4, 2021 when it was stopped by Wilmington Police for a window tint violation.

Officers located five oxycodone hydrochloride pills, ten alprazolam pills, and a semi-automatic firearm with a laser attachment.

Hooper has multiple prior felony convictions, including possession of a gun on educational property, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, selling or delivering a schedule I controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.