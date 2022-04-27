Flamingos play with bubbles on International Flamingo Day
SAN ANTONIO, TX (WWAY) — To celebrate International Flamingo Day, a group of flamingos got to play with bubbles at the San Antonio Zoo yesterday in Texas.
This fun clip shows the flamingo’s indulging in “one of their favorite enrichments” in celebration of their special day across the world.
Here are some flamingo fun facts you may not have known:
- Flamingos make their nests out of mud
- Flamingos turn their heads upside down to eat
- A group of flamingos is called a “flamboyance”
- If they had a different diet, flamingos would naturally be white and grey in color
- Flamingos only lay one egg per year
- There are six different types of flamingos