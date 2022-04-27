Flamingos play with bubbles on International Flamingo Day

SAN ANTONIO, TX (WWAY) — To celebrate International Flamingo Day, a group of flamingos got to play with bubbles at the San Antonio Zoo yesterday in Texas.

This fun clip shows the flamingo’s indulging in “one of their favorite enrichments” in celebration of their special day across the world.

Here are some flamingo fun facts you may not have known: