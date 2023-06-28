Flight 22 prep athletes sign at Hall of Fame induction

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Local AAU and prep team Flight 22 held their 6th annual Hall of Fame induction in downtown Wilmington Friday.

After overseeing 144 games, 66 teams, over a 3 day period earlier in the week, we ended the week w/ the 6th annual Flight 22 Hall of Fame ceremony. It's easiest the best night of the year, this year's ceremony was no different. Congrats to all former players & the entire class. pic.twitter.com/cXsBmBdGG9

— Flight 22 Basketball (@Flight22bball) June 26, 2023