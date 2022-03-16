Flight 22 Prep wins nationals in inaugural season

Head Coach Nathan Faulk says hardware is nice, but the goal is to get his players recruited

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Earlier this month, The Flight 22 Prep Team won at a nationals tournament in Myrtle Beach. They defeated Winston Salem Prep in overtime in the championship game.

The U.S.A National Prep featured top prep talent from all over.

The Champs are here.. Flight 22 Prep Elite WINS the USA National Prep in Myrtle Beach!@McarthurEj @CMSKeltner21 @Matt_Locklear11 pic.twitter.com/qKNgb3i2DZ — Flight 22 Basketball (@Flight22bball) March 6, 2022

“We are happy with how the post-grad season went this year. A lot of kids are getting what we thought they would get, which is opportunity, on a stage that would help them navigate through the recruiting process that they may have lost last year,” said Nathan Faulk, Flight 22 founder.

The team also bested Fort Union and IMG Academy, both very prestigious programs.

But Coach says the wins and losses don’t measure the success. The point of creating this prep program was to give opportunities to high school seniors of last year who did not receive college interest because of the pandemic. Faulk knows that the players representing his program have that level of skill.

“You want to have success but at the same time you want to make sure you are on the platform and stages you need to be at for the maximum exposure the kids can get.”

There were a few athletes on the team that had zero college offers a year ago, and now have offers from different divisions of college athletics.

