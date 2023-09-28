Florida man sentenced to 50 years for sex crimes against a child in Brunswick County

Thomas Ingram Jr.(Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former Brunswick County man has been found guilty of child sex crimes dating back to 2005.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Ashley Gore sentenced Thomas Ingram, Jr., of Florida, to a minimum of 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of 15 counts of First-Degree Sex Offense of

a Child and 15 counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child.

The crimes happened between 2009 and 2014, while Ingram lived in Calabash.

The abuse began when the victim was five years old. She came forward in 2021.

Ingram was living in Florida when the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation. He was extradited to North Carolina to face charges.

Ingram will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to satellite-based monitoring upon his release.