Florida woman charged in Sharpie marker stabbing, pushing man out of moving car on I-95 in central NC

(Photo: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Just before 4:00 pm on June 26th, police say a woman stabbed a man several times with a Sharpie marker before pushing him out of the car while traveling at 60 miles per hour.

According to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred along I-95 near the 64-mile marker in Godwin, NC.

They say 57-year-old Arlene Mary Bonitz from Palm Harbor, Florida was traveling with an adult male, for whom she provides care and support due to his cognitive delays.

After stabbing the man and pushing him from the car, police say Bonitz continued to drive several miles on I-95 until she was involved in a single-vehicle collision. North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

The victim and Bonitz were transported to a local medical center for treatment. The victim sustained a broken pelvis and had road rash on his face, hands, and legs.

Special Victim Detectives arrested Arlene Bonitz for Assault With a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill on Friday, July 1st.

She received a $75,000 secured bond. Her first appearance was Tuesday afternoon at the Cumberland County Detention Center.