Florida woman tricked by TikTok video, drove to Gastonia for scenic mountains

GASTONIA, NC (WSOC) — A Florida woman drove an hour out of her way to look for scenic mountains in Gastonia, only to find out she was tricked by a TikTok post.

North Carolina native Zachary Keesee posted video of a scenic mountain he visited in Switzerland and labeled them as scenes from Gastonia, North Carolina. It got millions of views, probably because many knew it wasn’t Gastonia, but Olivia Garcia had no idea.

She was visiting Boone and convinced her family to drive to Gastonia to enjoy the view, and then realized her mistake.

“Once we started kind of going out of the mountains, I was a little suspicious. I’m like, ‘when are the mountains going to start back up again? We were 20 minutes out of the way then, and I was like, ‘This doesn’t seem right,’ and once we got there, I was like, ‘Oh God, this isn’t it.’”

https://www.tiktok.com/@realzacharykeesee/video/7052022931744017711?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id6918022812750202373

