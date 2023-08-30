Folks hit the grocery store to prepare for Idalia

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — With the expected heavy rain and potential power outages, many folks are hitting the grocery store to stock up on supplies.

We headed out to see how people are getting ready for the storm.

There were lots of people filling their shopping carts up, hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

In Leland, at Piggly Wiggly, employees are hard at work stocking and restocking as folks continue to clear out the shelves.

Some of the most purchased items are cases of water, bread, and milk.

Piggly Wiggly Employee, Jonathan Parker, said these past few days have been a little hectic. But, it’s nothing they can’t handle.

“Been busy at it all morning. Can’t keep enough on the shelves,” Parker said.

Residents headed to the store early in an effort to beat the rain.

We spoke with customer, Davey Williamson, who said he is just replenishing his empty fridge while maybe grabbing a few extra items just to play it safe.

“Power goes off kinda frequently and it doesn’t take much — 40, 50, mile an hour winds. Kinda replenishes that. So, we are just stocked up and ready to go at all times,” Williamson said.

Williamson said he’s been through a lot of storms so he’s familiar with getting all the basics needed to get through the anticipated rough weather.

We will continue to keep you updated as businesses decide whether or not to stay open or close for safety measures.