Food Bank opens new facility in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A new facility for the Wilmington Branch of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina opened its doors Friday.

The land off Greenfield Street was purchased back in 2020, with plans to open the food bank this year to accommodate the urgent need for residents facing hunger.

The new 35-hundred square foot facility will hold much more food than the former facility, which will help provide more meals each year.

Beth Gaglione is the Branch Director of the Food Bank in Wilmington.

She says it will provide 80-percent more freezer and cooler space, significantly increasing distribution of fresh, healthy foods.

“In terms of meals, or number of the amount of food out the door, we could easily see doubling in the amount of food that we put out compared to what we had when we were at a much smaller facility,” said Gaglione.

This location serves five counties in southeastern North Carolina including Duplin, Brunswick, Columbus, New Hanover, and Pender.

If you are interested in volunteering, donating, or finding food, you can visit their website here.