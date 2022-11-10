Food donations being collected for Brunswick Family Assistance

Food donations are being collected this Saturday for Brunswick Family Assistance (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Staff members at the Home Place of Southport will be collecting food donations Saturday for Brunswick Family Assistance.

Organizers say the food drive will help stock the shelves of the charity’s food pantry, which provides monthly support to the families of Brunswick County.

“We are hoping for a great turn-out at our Preview Event and an outpouring of support for this charity,” event coordinator Reid Myers said.

The Home Place of Southport is the area’s newest gated community and will celebrate its official launch at the Preview Event. All are invited to attend the event on November 12th from 10:00 a.m. through 2:00 p.m. Canned goods and non-perishable items may be dropped off at the Event tent.