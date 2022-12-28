Food Lion donates $2,000 to Wilmington domestic violence shelter

A Wilmington domestic violence shelter has received a large donation to help their shelter (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A domestic violence shelter in Wilmington recently received a $2,000 grant from Food Lion.

The ‘Food Lion Feeds’ charitable foundation gave the money to help feed neighbors in their time of need.

The domestic violence shelter says it will use the gift to provide warm, nutritious meals to those in its emergency shelter.

Shelter staff say across the globe, food is a universal love language.

Tastes and smells of familiar dishes can relieve the anxieties of clients experiencing crisis, allowing them toe relive more joyous memories in their time of struggle.