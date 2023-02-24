Food pantries expect increase in clients when SNAP emergency allotments end in March

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)–An increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits put in place during the pandemic will end next week, because of that food pantries expect to see more people seeking their services.

The emergency allotments for SNAP households will end on Wednesday, March 1, starting then they will only receive their regular monthly benefit amount.

SNAP households began receiving the extra benefits in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will now get their regular monthly amount, without the boost.

Households were getting at least $95 extra per month through those emergency allotments.

“For example, a household of three, –let’s say that they’re normal allotment is $200, under the emergency allotments everybody received, that family of three was receiving $740,” said Amber Garner, New Hanover County Social Services economic services program manager.

New Hanover County Health and Human Services has begun to develop a list of resources for those who will be impacted once the emergency allotments stop.

“It’s not just going to impact in terms of food resources, it’s going to impact the whole centered person, the whole centered family, –because they’re now going to have to reallocate funds. So, they can now create a subsidy, because they no longer have that benefit that’s coming from the maximum allotment,” said Fawn Rhodes, New Hanover County Health and Human Services equity coordinator.

“The Lords Food Pantry” in Shallotte, operated by the South Brunswick Interchurch Council, says it serves clients every Saturday, and saw an increase in clients needing help during the pandemic.

Through a drive-through distribution, the food pantry provides households with a 3-day supply of food along with hygiene products allowing those in need of its services to return each Saturday, no questions asked.

Currently, the food pantry usually serves between 80 households to more than a hundred each weekend, and expects to see more clients after the extra benefits stop.

“Even though COVID is on its last legs, –let’s hope. It has reduced, and because of the economy we really hadn’t dropped that much. So, we’re expecting, –with the loss of the extended SNAP benefits, we’re expecting about an 8 to 10% increase,” said Mike Claxton, South Brunswick Interchurch Council president.

South Brunswick Interchurch Council is scheduled to host an open house at its new location at 3610 Express Drive in Shallotte from 4pm to 6pm. They are inviting community members to see where the food they distribute is packaged and stored.