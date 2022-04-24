Food Truck Rodeo brings large crowd to Ogden Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A Food Truck Rodeo in Ogden Park brought hundreds of people out, to try food from nearly a dozen food trucks on Sunday.

The food truck rodeo was hosted by the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County from noon to 5 p.m.

Attendees were also able to enjoy live music as they walked around to the different food trucks.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the parks conservancy of New Hanover County, a non-profit organization that supports New Hanover County’s Parks, using funds raised to care for and improve the parks.