Food Truck Rodeo brings large crowd to Ogden Park

Celeste Smith,
Food Truck Rodeo April 24

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —A Food Truck Rodeo in Ogden Park brought hundreds of people out, to try food from nearly a dozen food trucks on Sunday.

The food truck rodeo was hosted by the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County from noon to 5 p.m.

Attendees were also able to enjoy live music as they walked around to the different food trucks.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the parks conservancy of New Hanover County, a non-profit organization that supports New Hanover County’s Parks, using funds raised to care for and improve the parks.

 

