‘Football Ball’ to honor former West Brunswick player

Matthew 'Little Bossy' Clemmons died from underlying heart condition in 2021

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WWAY) – The family of Matthew ‘Little Bossy’ Clemmons is keeping his memory alive via a fundraiser meant to benefit students.

Matt Clemmons was a 19-year-old sophomore at NC Wesleyan when he passed on September 2, 2021. Now, there’s a scholarship fundraiser in his name. So far, the family gave two scholarships in the past year on donations, and they hope it can be bigger as time moves forward.

The ‘Football Ball’ will take place on September 30, 2023 starting at 5:30 pm at 101 Stone Chimney Road in Supply.

Former Trojan head coach and player Brett Hickman will be the guest speaker.

Tickets are $50 per person, $80 per couple, and $500 for a corporate table. According to the Facebook post, if there are any questions, you may contact bossy34@hotmail.com or cspowell13@gmail.com.

The Facebook post mentions that no formal wear is needed, and they encourage people to sport their favorite teams and jerseys at the dinner,

Here is a link to the original story we did when Clemmons passed away in 2021.