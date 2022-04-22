For Earth Day, USDA invests $54M in rural NC

These investments intend to strengthen the health and livelihoods of people living in rural communities across the Tar Heel State.

USDA invests nearly $54M to combat climate change across rural NC. (Photo: Pixabay)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) – In honor of Earth Day 2022, it has been announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $54 million in rural North Carolina.

The announcement is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Building a Better America Rural Infrastructure Tour, during which Biden Administration officials are traveling to dozens of rural communities to talk about the impact of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law investments.

USDA Rural Development is taking several actions to mitigate the impacts of climate change in

rural communities. They are prioritizing projects that advance key priorities of investing in rural communities to ensure people have equitable access to critical resources and to combat the climate crisis.

USDA is investing $54 million in renewable energy infrastructure in North Carolina to help agricultural producers, rural small business owners and residents lower energy costs and make energy-efficiency improvements.

The Department is making the investments under the Electric Loan Program and the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP).

Through REAP, the Department is helping rural businesses and agricultural producers get access to clean energy, while reducing their carbon footprint to make their business operations more cost-effective.

