Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

North Carolina State Highway Patrol (Photo: WWAY)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC.

The Sheriff’s Office says arrangement details will be shared when they become available.