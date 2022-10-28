Former Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy dismissed after 3 days with Columbus County Sheriff’s Office

Michael Hal Shaw II was charged with assault in 2021 with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office (Photo: BCSO)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy charged with assault is looking for a job again after being released from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Shaw resigned from the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office in late 2021 after being indicted on an assault charge.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Shaw was employed with their Office for three days before being dismissed.

A spokesperson say Shaw was released because “his services were no longer needed.”