Former Burgaw Chief of Police charged with embezzlement

(Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man who once served as an officer with the Wilmington Police Department and as the Chief of Police for Burgaw has been charged with embezzlement.

The State Bureau of Investigation says it received a request in March from the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office and Sheriff to investigate Edward Charles Gibson.

He’s accused of embezzling funds while serving as treasurer for the Lower Cape Fear Lodge 58.

Gibson worked for Wilmington Police in the 1990s.

He was named as Burgaw’s Chief of Police in March of 2008, but resigned in August of that year for personal reasons.

The embezzlement case is pending in court.