Former CCSO sergeant receives $300K from settlement in Jody Greene lawsuit

Columbus County Sheriff's Office (Photo: WWAY)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Board of Commissioners announced they have entered into a settlement with Melvin Campbell in the federal lawsuit against former Sheriff Jody Greene and the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Melvin, a former sergeant with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, claimed Greene fired him in January 2019 because of his race.

According to a news release from county commissioners, the settlement was reached Thursday after several weeks of mediation between parties.

The news release states the board is “confident that the settlement is fair and reasonable given the circumstances surrounding the actions of former Sheriff Steadman Jody Greene.”

The county’s settlement is $300,000 which is being paid directly from the county’s general fund balance.

The remainder of the settlement will be paid by the county’s insurance.

The county commissioners said there is another lawsuit that was filed recently with similar claims, and adds taxpayers and citizens of Columbus County need to know there is a possibility that the North Carolina Local Government Commission could require the county commissioners to increase its property tax rate to mitigate the reduction to its fund balance.