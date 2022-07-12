Former CFCC math teacher arrested after police say child pornography was found on his work computer

(Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A former CFCC math teacher was recently arrested on several charges of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor after child pornography was found on his work computer.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 65-year-old James Allen Walters brought his computer used to work remotely from home in for servicing/replacement by CFCC.

It was then that police say the pornography was discovered on the computer.

CFCC alerted the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office about what they found, and police issued a warrant for Walters’ arrest on June 17th following an investigation.

Law enforcement tracked Walters to a home he had in West Virginia and he was arrested there and extradited back to New Hanover County, where he was booked on July 7th.

According to CFCC, Walters was hired in September of 1990 and taught at the school through May of 2020. He then retired and returned 6 months later as an online part-time teacher. Walters’ last day of employment was May 15, 2022.