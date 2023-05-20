Former Congressman Mark Walker announces run for North Carolina Governor

(Photo: Rep. Mark Walker)

KERNERSVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Former Congressman Mark Walker announced on Saturday his run for North Carolina Governor in 2024.

Mark Walker served as North Carolina’s 6th district representative in Congress for 3 terms from 2015-2021. He is also an ordained pastor and owns a business consulting firm. Walker is the founder of Advancing Hope USA.

Walker joins State Treasurer Dale Folwell and Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson as a Republican candidate.

He announced his bid for the Republican primary at an event in Kernersville with his wife at his side, and several hundred family, friends, and supporters.

“In North Carolina, we must return conservative leadership to the governor’s office, but we also need a leader who has a history of building bridges not just burning them,” Walker said at the event.

Campaign themes Walker expressed in his announcement include education, economic freedom, and protecting children and families.

Current North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper cannot run again in this election as he has already served 2 terms.

You can watch Mark Walker’s campaign announcement video here. His campaign information can be found online on his website.