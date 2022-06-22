Former NC American Idol Winner Scotty McCreery, wife Gabi expecting first child

GARNER, NC (WWAY) — Former American Idol winner and current Country Music Star Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are expecting their first child, the couple announced on Tuesday.

According to McCreery, they have a baby boy on the way.

Scotty McCreery says their baby boy is due in November.

