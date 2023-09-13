Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams dies at 36 following construction accident

Mike Williams died Tuesday morning (Photo: Jeffrey Beall / MGN)

(CNN) — Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams died Tuesday morning after he was taken off life support at a Tampa, Florida, hospital following a construction accident, his agent Hadley Engelhard told CNN. Williams was 36.

Williams was performing electrical work when he was severely injured and required hospitalization, according to Engelhard.

“He will be missed. He fought hard his whole life. Prayers to his family,” Engelhard said.

Williams was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Syracuse University. The Buffalo, New York native was voted second for the Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year after catching 65 passes for 964 yards and 11 touchdowns. He started all 16 games for the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers and Syracuse Orange shared their condolences.

“We are saddened to hear of the untimely death of Mike Williams, which has left our organization, his former teammates and fans with heavy hearts. We send our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones as they mourn this tragedy,” the Buccaneers wrote on social media.

Syracuse director of athletics John Wildhack said in a statement, “We’re saddened to learn of the tragic passing of former Syracuse student-athlete Mike Williams. We extend our deepest sympathies to Mike’s family, friends and everyone in the Syracuse football family who knew Mike.”

After four seasons with Tampa Bay, Williams was traded to his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills, where he played one season. In 2016, he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs before being released four months later.

In his career, Williams had 223 receptions for 3,089 yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 NFL games.