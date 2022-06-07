Former NHCS teacher sentenced to 50 years in prison for sex crimes against children

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Former Roland Grise band teacher, Peter Frank was sentenced to between 50 and just over 60 years in prison Tuesday, found guilty on all 17 charges of sex crimes with children. Frank is 49 years old.

The former New Hanover County School’s teacher was found guilty on all 17 counts of indecent liberties with a child and student, sexual activity with a minor and student, and statutory sexual offense with a child 13, 14, or 15 years of age in May of this year. He was tried in Bladen County Court. His crimes span 20 years, going from 1999 to 2019.

This trial only addressed one of Frank’s victims, with several other victims taking the stand as witnesses.

Back in 2020, detectives found pictures of unknowing children on the playground and in the band room, zoomed into inappropriate areas. The state said this could mean Frank was looking for yet another victim at the time.

Tuesday in court, one of Frank’s victims spoke out, saying, “For every girl out there who has to carry a lie, that has to carry this kind of shame, this needs to stop.” Though she wished to remain anonymous, the victim said she was satisfied with the court’s ruling.

Judge Sasser held that some of Frank’s sentences would be served concurrently. If that were not the case, Frank could have served more than 90 years in prison. He will be 99 years old at the earliest by the time of his release.