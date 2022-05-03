Former NHCS teacher’s sex crimes trial to begin May 9th in Bladen County

Peter Frank is accused of committing sex crimes against students for 21 years - from 1998 to 2019.

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A major sex crimes case from New Hanover County is set to begin Monday in Bladen County, due to a conflict of interest within the district attorney’s office.

Peter Frank is accused of committing sex crimes against students for 21 years – from 1998 to 2019.

During that time, he worked as a band director at Roland Grise Middle School within the New Hanover County school district.

Frank is charged with 29 counts of felony sex crimes against children ranging from 13 to 15 years old.

His trial had to be moved to Bladen County because there was a conflict of interest within the district attorney’s office of New Hanover County.