Former UNCW assistant named interim head coach at University of Texas

Rodney Terry served under Jerry Wainwright from 1998-2002

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Former UNCW men’s basketball assistant head coach Rodney Terry has been named the interim head coach of the University of Texas, according to the school’s website.

Terry finds himself in this position due to Chris Beard being let go by Texas after a felony domestic violence arrest. Beard has been absent for the previous 6 games from a university suspension, and Terry’s team went 5-1 in that stretch.

Coming to UNCW in 1998, Terry was an assistant under Jerry Wainwright. In 2002, the Seahawks defeated USC in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a #13 seed. The next season he took a job at Texas under Rick Barnes.