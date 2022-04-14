Former Whiteville and NBA player Jerrod Mustaf hosting free summer camp

Camp runs June 13th – 17th

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – A Cape Fear Legend is coming back to give back.

Read more in the press release below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 04/13/22

Former NBA player bringing summer basketball camp to Thomas Academy

Lake Waccamaw, NC – Former NBA player and Whiteville native Jerrod Mustaf will be bringing his basketball camp and life skills wellness program for youth ages 8 – 16 to Thomas Academy for one week this summer.

The free camp, open to the community, will run June 13 – 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the school located on the campus of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina. Lunch will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required.

“This is a chance for youth to come out and receive some tips on improving their game,” said Mustaf. “It also covers team-building, conflict resolution, drug prevention, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship.”

A first round draft pick for the New York Knicks in 1990, Mustaf played with the Knicks and Phoenix Suns before playing professionally in Europe. He is the chief executive officer and president of Street Basketball Association based in Mitchellville, Maryland. He is also the Executive Director of the Take Charge Juvenile Diversion Program, a non-profit organization specializing in pre-teen and teen behavior health, youth development and family strengthening programming. He is the founder/head basketball coach of the Take Charge Pride AAU Organization.

“We are looking forward to this partnership between Mr. Mustaf and our Thomas Academy,” said BGHNC President/CEO Ricky Creech. “When we began the conversation about the opportunity to bring this camp to Thomas Academy, we knew that this would be a fantastic opportunity for the youth in our community.”

To get more information, or to register, contact Jonathan Crawley at jon.crawley@thomasacademync.org or 910-646-2237.

_______________________________________________________________

About Take Charge

Take Charge is a collaborative community-based 501c3 non-profit organization specializing in pre-teen and teen behavior health, youth development and family strengthening programming. Created as an alternative to youth detention and student expulsion, Take Charge has compiled an exemplary record of providing services to challenged youth through a variety of programs and support services. Their mission is to develop youth’s resistance to engage in negative behaviors and to progress academically and socially by developing pride in self, family, and culture. It is funded through private donations and both government and corporate grant funding.

About Thomas Academy

Thomas Academy is a North Carolina Public Charter School that educates middle and high school students. Located on the campus of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina in Lake Waccamaw, the academy provides a tailored academic experience to students who are oftentimes in need of a more specialized, integrated curriculum. Thomas Academy was founded on personalization in education, unique offerings and educating through purposeful design. Enrollment is open to any student in grades six through 12. For more information, visit our website www.thomasacademync.org.