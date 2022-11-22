Former Wilmington Hammerheads players taking part in World Cup

Two players in the 2022 World Cup are former Wilmington Hammerheads (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 World Cup kicked off earlier this week, with hundreds of players representing 32 countries.

Two of those players used to play for the Wilmington Hammerheads.

Marc-Anthony Kaye is part of Canada’s squad. He came to Wilmington in 2014 on loan from Toronto-FC. Kaye played 7 games for the Hammerheads that year and scored two goals.

Christian Bassogog is part of Cameroon’s squad in the World Cup, playing 16 games with the Hammerheads in 2015.