Former Wilmington Mayor receives state’s highest honor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council met Tuesday night, and the meeting began with one mayor honoring another.
Mayor Bill Saffo emceed a ceremony where his predecessor, Spence Broadhurst, officially received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.
That is the highest civilian honor in North Carolina.
Broadhurst was mayor of Wilmington from 2003 to 2006.
Tuesday night, Saffo credited Broadhurst for helping move PPD to the downtown area, which has now led the city to buying the former PPD building to use as a 12.5 acre campus in downtown, two decades later.
Congratulations to former Mayor Spence Broadhurst for being awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine! pic.twitter.com/R6glU0G7hg
— Wilmington, NC (@CityofWilm) August 15, 2023