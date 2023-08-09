Former WPD officer indicted by New Hanover County Grand Jury

Darryl Warren appears in court on July 31 (Photo courtesy: WWAY: Tanner Blue)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The now former Wilmington police officer arrested last month after a crash involving a pedestrian has been indicted by a New Hanover County Grand Jury.

39-year-old Darryl Warren was indicted on Monday for Driving While Impaired, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill, Assault on a Female and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

The charges come following an investigation into the July 25th crash. According to the NC Highway Patrol, Warren was making a u-turn on Gingerwood Drive in Wilmington when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a woman and a parked vehicle. Investigators say Warren and the woman he hit knew each other, and that she was previously his passenger before she got out of his truck to walk. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Warren was arrested and taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center, where he submitted to a breath analysis. He registered .10 BAC.

He was terminated from the Wilmington Police Department a few days later.

Warren’s next court date is scheduled for September 11th.