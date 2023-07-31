City of Wilmington fires police officer accused of running over woman with his truck

Darryl Warren (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has terminated the employment of a Wilmington police officer facing several charges, effective immediately.

According to the termination letter, an internal investigation into Darryl Warren, 39, alleges he violated the following three policies: obeying the law, use of alcohol while off duty, and standard of conduct.

During a pre-disciplinary conference on Monday, Warren was terminated. The North Carolina Criminal Justice Training & Standards Commission is also being notified of Warren’s behavior, the letter states.

Warren also appeared in court Monday morning to face new charges of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Assault on a Female, following a crash crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday, July 25 on Gingerwood Drive at Costco.

The NC Highway Patrol says Warren was making a u-turn on Gingerwood Drive when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a woman and a parked vehicle.

The woman had been a passenger in Warren’s truck before she got out and walked away.

On the day of the crash, Warren registered .10 BAC and was charged with Driving While Impaired and Reckless Driving.

The woman went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Warren was hired by the Wilmington Police Department in October of 2020. He was promoted to a sworn officer in December of that year. He was placed on administrative leave with pay the day of the crash, until his termination on Monday.