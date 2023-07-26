Wilmington police officer charged with DWI, reckless driving after crash near Costco

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An off-duty Wilmington police officer faces charges after a crash involving a pedestrian near Costco.

It happened just before 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

The NC Highway Patrol says Darryl Warren, 39, was making a u-turn on Gingerwood Drive when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a woman and a parked vehicle.

Investigators say Warren and the women he hit knew each other, she was previously his passenger before she got out of his truck to walk.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Warren was arrested and taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center where he submitted to a breath analysis. He registered .10 BAC and was charged with Driving While Impaired and Reckless Driving.

WWAY is currently waiting to hear Warren’s status with the Wilmington Police Department. We will have more information as it becomes available.