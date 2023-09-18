Former “Ziggy’s” and “The Blue Eyed Muse” building undergoing interior demolition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After more than 5 years, the downtown Wilmington building that was the former home of “Ziggy’s” and “Blue Eyed Muse” is showing some signs of life.

An interior demolition permit for the building in the 200 block of Market Street was issued on August 10th, 2023. This will allow crews to basically remove everything inside the building, leaving a shell on the outside. Another renovation permit has been requested, but it has not been issued at this time.

Access to the building was shut down in September of 2017 after structural and safety code violations were found. No word on who or what might be occupying the space when it is repaired.